Government Denies Claims Of CoWIN App Data Breach

After some social media posts claimed breaches of data from the CoWIN portal of the Union Health Ministry, the government denied the claims and termed them "without any basis" and "mischievous in nature".

The Union Health Ministry's CoWIN portal is a repository of data on beneficiaries who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The portal of the Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, the press release said.

According to it, all steps have been taken and are being taken to ensure the security of the data on the CoWIN portal.

The development team of CoWIN has confirmed that there are no public APIs via which data can be pulled without an OTP, the release said.

The ministry has requested the country's nodal cybersecurity agency—the Computer Emergency Response Team—to look into the issue and submit a report, the release said.