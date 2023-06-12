Government Denies Claims Of CoWIN App Data Breach
The CoWIN portal is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, says Union Health Ministry.
After some social media posts claimed breaches of data from the CoWIN portal of the Union Health Ministry, the government denied the claims and termed them "without any basis" and "mischievous in nature".
The Union Health Ministry's CoWIN portal is a repository of data on beneficiaries who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
The portal of the Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, the press release said.
According to it, all steps have been taken and are being taken to ensure the security of the data on the CoWIN portal.
The development team of CoWIN has confirmed that there are no public APIs via which data can be pulled without an OTP, the release said.
The ministry has requested the country's nodal cybersecurity agency—the Computer Emergency Response Team—to look into the issue and submit a report, the release said.
Database Not 'Directly Breached'
With ref to some Alleged Cowin data breaches reported on social media, @IndianCERT has immdtly responded n reviewed this— Rajeev Chandrasekhar ð®ð³ (@Rajeev_GoI) June 12, 2023
â A Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers
â The data being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems toâ¦
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology of India, tweeted that the CoWIN app or database was not "directly breached".
His tweet also mentioned that the data was being accessed by a bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously breached or stolen data from the past.
It also said that a Telegram bot was throwing up CoWIN app details upon entry of phone numbers.
These are according to the reviews and response of CERT-IN, his tweet said.
It is important to note that this is an initial report from CERT-IN, and a deeper investigation is in process.