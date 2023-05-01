Government Decides To Extend Smart Cities Mission Deadline Till June 2024

According to the officials, out of 100 cities, around 50 have completed close to 75 per cent of their projects and are on track to complete remaining works by June 2023.

Over 66% projects in small cities, and over 80% projects in the metros have been completed.

"This pace amounts to completion of an average of 100 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore every month; three+ projects worth Rs 60+ crore every day, equivalent of completing around six kms of two-lane highways every day", the official said, adding that in most cities, the amount of infrastructure spending as part of the Mission is much higher than their regular budgetary spends.