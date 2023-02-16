Government Cuts Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel, ATF In Its Fortnightly Review

The government has slashed the windfall-profit tax levied on domestically produced crude oil as well as on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

The windfall tax on crude produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. has been slashed to Rs 4,350 per tonne from Rs 5,050 per tonne, according to a gazette notification.

The levy on diesel exports has also been reduced to Rs 2.5 per litre from Rs 7.5 per litre (including cess). The levy on aviation turbine fuel was reduced from Rs 6 per litre to Rs 1.5 per litre.

The new tax rates go into effect on Feb. 16.

Windfall tax rates were hiked in the last fortnightly review on Feb. 4.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, on oil, gas, and energy companies, following soaring global crude oil prices.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on the average oil prices in the previous two weeks.