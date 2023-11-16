ADVERTISEMENT
Government Cuts Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel
The new tax rates will take effect on Nov. 16
The Ministry of Finance has reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude and the levy on diesel.The windfall tax on crude oil has been decreased from Rs 9,800 per tonne to Rs 6,300 per tonne, according to a gazette notification.
The levy on diesel has been decreased from Rs 2 per litre to Rs 1 per litre. The export tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel remains nil.
The new tax rates will take effect on Nov. 16, the notification said.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies.
