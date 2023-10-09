Government Constitutes Search Committee To Find New Chairman Of IOC

After the interview, PESB in an order on May 16 stated, "The Board did not recommend any candidate and advised the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to take an appropriate course of further action including search-cum-selection committee or as deemed appropriate for the selection with the approval of the competent authority." The Oct. 7 official order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the oil ministry for constituting a search-cum-selection committee to find a new chairman of IOC.