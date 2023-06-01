Government Buys 262 Lakh Tonne Wheat At MSP So Far In 2023

On rice procurement, it said that 'a quantity of 385 lakh tonnes of rice has been procured till May 30 during the kharif crop of kharif marketing season 2022-23 with another 110 lakh tonnes yet to be procured. Further, a quantity of 106 lakh tonnes of rice has been estimated to be procured during the Rabi crop of KMS 2022-23'. Kharif marketing season runs from October-September.