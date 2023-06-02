Government Asks Industry To Cut Edible Oil MRP By Rs 8-12 Per Litre As Global Prices Drop

With the edible oil prices continuing to show a downward trend and set to witness further reduction by the edible oil industry, the ministry said, "the Indian consumers can expect to pay less for their edible oils. The falling edible oil prices will help in further cooling inflation fears if any".

Industry representatives including Solvent Extraction Association of India and Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association were present in the second meeting convened within a month to discuss further reduction in retail prices of edible oils amidst a continued fall in the global prices.