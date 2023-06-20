Government Approves Micron's Semiconductor Testing, Packaging Plant: Report

The Indian government has approved a semiconductor testing and packaging unit planned by American chipmaker Micron Technology Inc., coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. visit, Reuters reported.

India has offered production-linked incentives worth $1.34 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) for the proposed $2.7-billion facility to be built in Gujarat, the report said citing unnamed officials. The cabinet has cleared the plan, it said.