Government Approves Janakiraman Swaminathan's Appointment As RBI Deputy Governor

The Indian government has appointed Janakiraman Swaminathan as a deputy governor of Reserve Bank India for a period of three years, according to a person in the know.

Janakiraman currently serves as a managing director at State Bank of India, the country's largest bank. He will be appointed as a deputy governor at RBI for a period of three years from the date of joining or until further orders, the person quoted above said on the condition of anonymity as details are not public yet.

RBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appointment.

Janakiraman will succeed MK Jain, who is set to retire this week after having served as a deputy governor since 2018.