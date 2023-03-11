BQPrimeBusiness NewsGovernment Appoints Siddhartha Mohanty As Interim Chairperson Of LIC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Government Appoints Siddhartha Mohanty As Interim Chairperson Of LIC

Centre has appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as interim chairperson of LIC for a period of three months.
BQPrime
11 Mar 2023, 11:05 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man cleans a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India. (Photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)</p></div>
A man cleans a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India. (Photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

The government has appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as interim chairperson of the Life Insurance Corporation of India for a period of three months with effect from March 14. Mangalam Ramasubramanian Kumar, the current chairperson of LIC completes his term on Monday. 

Mohanty will take charge as the interim chairperson in addition to his own duties. He is currently the managing director and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance.

Prior to taking over as MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance, Mohanty was the housing finance company’s chief operating officer. Mohanty was a direct recruit officer with LIC in 1985 and before joining LIC Housing Finance, he was executive director- legal with LIC. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT