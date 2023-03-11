Government Appoints Siddhartha Mohanty As Interim Chairperson Of LIC

The government has appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as interim chairperson of the Life Insurance Corporation of India for a period of three months with effect from March 14. Mangalam Ramasubramanian Kumar, the current chairperson of LIC completes his term on Monday.

Mohanty will take charge as the interim chairperson in addition to his own duties. He is currently the managing director and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance.

Prior to taking over as MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance, Mohanty was the housing finance company’s chief operating officer. Mohanty was a direct recruit officer with LIC in 1985 and before joining LIC Housing Finance, he was executive director- legal with LIC.