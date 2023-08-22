Government Appoints Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra As Part-Time UIDAI Chairperson

The Union government has appointed Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank Ltd., as part-time chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

It also appointed Prof. Mausam, associate professor of computer science department at IIT Delhi, and Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co., as part-time UIDAI members, according to a notification by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday.

The chairperson and the members who have been appointed will hold office for a term of three years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, from the date on which they assume office, it said.