Government Allows Enforcement Directorate To Share Data With GSTN

"Currently, GST Act under Section 158 gives power to disclose information it has with regard to any prosecution under IPC and even under any other law for the time being in force. However, there was no corresponding power under PMLA to disclose information to GSTN unless notified under Section 66(1)(ii) of PMLA. With the current notification, GSTN has now been included in the list," Jhunjhunwala said.