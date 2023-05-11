Government Allows Duty-Free Import Of Crude Soybean, Sunflower Seed Oils Under TRQ

The government on Wednesday exempted the levy of customs duty and agriculture infrastructure and development cess on crude soya bean oil and crude sunflower seed oil, subject to tariff rate quota authorisation.

The nil customs rate will be applicable from May 11 till June 30.

This would apply to both degummed and non-degummed soya bean oils. Detailing the conditions for imports under TRQ, the government noted the importer should have a valid TRQ authorisation for the financial year 2022–23 allotted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

TRQ refers to the tariff rate quota, which is the volume of imports that come into India at a specific or nil duty. However, upon achieving the quota, the normal tariff applies to additional imports.

Earlier, the government discontinued imports of crude soybean and sunflower seed oils under TRQ in January and March, respectively.