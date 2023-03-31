Google Vs CCI: Who Really Won?

US tech major Google LLC's battle with the Indian competition regulator has been anything but decisive.

The NCLAT agreed with the Competition Commission of India's conclusion that Google abused its dominant position by mandating mobile manufactures to pre-install 11 of its apps. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal also upheld that tying up Google Chrome App and YouTube with Play Store is anti-competitive. However, the appellate tribunal also diluted the corrective measures that the CCI had directed Google to take.

So, who won at the NCLAT? The answer lies in the commercial implications of the remedies the tribunal has upheld versus those it has not.

All directions that have been set aside by the NCLAT have been done so either in the larger interest of the users or because they flow from the fundamental principle of competition law, which is the freedom to carry on trade, according to GR Bhatia, partner at Luthra & Luthra.

Overall, the appellate tribunal's order is good in the sense that it is very sensitive to innovation, Rahul Singh, associate professor at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, told BQ Prime.