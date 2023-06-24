Google To Set Up Global Fintech Operations Centre In Gujarat, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

Internet giant Google will set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat, its CEO Sundar Pichai said on Friday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Pichai also said his company continues to invest in India though its $10 billion India Digitisation Fund.

Modi is visiting the U.S. from June 21 to June 24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Besides Pichai, the prime minister at an interaction with top CEOs also met Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Apple's Tim Cook, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and AMD's Lisa Su, among others.

"Today we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI, and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally," Pichai said.