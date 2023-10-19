Google To Make Pixel Smartphone In India; First Locally Made Device By 2024

Google said it will contract manufacture its Pixel smartphone in India, with the first locally made device expected next year.

The company intends to start manufacturing with the latest product, Pixel 8, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president for devices & services at Google, said at the Google for India event on Thursday.

Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the event.

Google's first India-made devices are expected to hit the market in 2024, the company said. It plans to partner with international and domestic smartphone makers.

“It’s a good decision that Google has taken. It’s good for Google and India,” Vaishnaw said during a fireside chat at the event. “Just about 10 years back, electronics manufacturing was only about $25 billion, now it’s about $105 billion."

The components ecosystem is also developing rapidly, according to Vaishnaw. Mobile manufacturing was negligible nine years back and today it is close to $44 billion, with exports contributing $11 billion, he said.