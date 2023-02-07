Google To Launch ChatGPT Competitor 'Bard', Says Sundar Pichai

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity", Pichai, the Indian-origin CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said on Monday, adding that Google's chatbot will be able to explain complex subjects like new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a nine-year-old Google's announcement follows wide speculation that Microsoft is about to bring the AI chatbot ChatGPT to its search engine Bing, following a multi-billion dollar investment in the firm behind it, OpenAI, the BBC reported.