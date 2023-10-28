Google Bets $2 Billion On AI Startup Anthropic, Inks Cloud Deal

The next step for Anthropic may be to raise traditional funding, rather than convertible debt. At that point, both Google and Amazon’s shares will convert to equity and the company will receive a new valuation. Anthropic had discussed a valuation between $20 billion and $30 billion, according to the people, a pricetag that was deemed too high by some investors. Earlier this year, the startup had a valuation of about $5 billion, according to PitchBook data.