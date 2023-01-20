Google To Cut 12,000 Jobs Globally As Tech Layoffs Deepen

Google is laying off about 12,000 roles globally, becoming the latest tech giant to downsize amid global uncertainty.

"I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Alphabet wrote to employees on Friday.

"Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

The company has "undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions" and the job cuts span across the alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions, he said.

Pichai said that, in terms of products, Google still has "a substantial opportunity with AI" and is "prepared to approach it boldly and responsibly".

The layoffs come only two days after Microsoft cut about 5%, or 10,000 jobs, barely weeks after Meta let about 11,000 go, and Amazon announced around 18,000 job cuts globally.

Elon Musk, too, cut staff across Twitter's offices worldwide, with as many as 90% fired in India.

Over the last 12 months, global macro uncertainty has impacted tech valuations deeply, resulting in refocusing and restructuring across major tech giants, causing layoffs as a cost-cutting measure to become common.