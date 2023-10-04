Google’s New Virtual Assistant To Include Bard AI Tools

During a hardware event at Google’s Pier 57 Manhattan office Wednesday, Google devices chief Rick Osterloh also described other ways in which Google is integrating generative AI — tech that can create new media like text and video given simple prompts — into its apps and services. Next year, Osterloh said, the Google Home app will roll out experimental features like summaries of activity around one’s front door and the ability to ask about the status of packages in natural language.