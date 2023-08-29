Google Says Over Half Of Generative AI Startups Use Its Cloud

Google’s cloud unit, which reported a profit for the first time this year, has emerged as one of the company’s best bets for growth as its core search business matures. Google still trails Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS and Microsoft Corp.’s Azure in the market. But startups in the field of generative AI — programs that can spin up images, text and video from simple prompts — are increasingly turning to the company, said James Lee, Google Cloud’s general manager for startups and AI.