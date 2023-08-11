Google’s Waymo, Cruise Get Nod To Expand San Francisco Robotaxis

The commission, meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, heard hours of public testimony arguing for and against the expansion of Waymo and Cruise’s turf. Robotaxis have increasingly become a normal sight on the Northern California city’s roads, with Waymo running a fleet of about 200 cars. Such services are currently limited in where they can drive, and the companies typically can’t charge passengers. Cruise has 300 cars across three cities — San Francisco, Austin and Phoenix — averaging 1,000 trips a day. Both services have thousands of individuals on waiting lists to try them out.