Google’s AI For Medicine Shows Clinical Answers More Than 90% Accurate

It’s still early days for Med-PaLM. The company has just in the past few months begun to open up the model to a select group of healthcare and life science organizations for testing, and the company says the model is still far from being ready for use in patient care. Google researchers who worked on the model say that in the future, Med-PaLM could have the potential to provide doctors an expert source to consult when encountering unfamiliar cases, help with the drudgery of clinical documentation and extend care to people who might otherwise not receive any form of health care at all.