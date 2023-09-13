Google’s Defenders Honed Antitrust Skills Attacking Microsoft

Only one of the Justice Department’s lead litigators — Adam Severt — was involved in the Microsoft case. After joining the agency in 2004, he helped oversee the tech giant’s compliance with a settlement that aimed to protect development and distribution of new software. In the years since he has been involved in several of the Justice Department’s major antitrust litigations, including its suit against American Express Co. over its rules barring businesses from steering customers to lower cost cards and a pair of merger challenges blocking high-profile mergers in the health insurance industry.