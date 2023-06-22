Google’s Ad Tech In Peril As EU Joins US On Breakup Bandwagon

The EU’s view echoes the January lawsuit by the DOJ, which called for a company breakup for the first time since the late 1990s when it unsuccessfully sought to force Microsoft Corp. to sell off some of its computer software operations. The department’s last major breakup came when the Bell telecoms systems was dismantled in the 1980s. But under the leadership of DOJ Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter — who in a previous legal career represented Google rivals — breakups are back on the cards.