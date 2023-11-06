Google Play Trial To Test Alphabet’s App Marketplace Power

Epic, maker of the popular game, largely lost a similar challenge two years ago to Apple Inc. over its app store. Epic Chief Executive Officer and billionaire Tim Sweeney, who says he went to court to stick up for app developers, is now asking the US Supreme Court to review the Apple dispute. Epic is the only stakeholder still suing Alphabet after the Mountain View, California-based company recently reached settlements with consumers, state attorneys general and Match Group Inc., all of whom had targeted Google Play in complaints.