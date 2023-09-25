Google Play Store Policy Case: NCLAT To Hear Appeal Against CCI Fine

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will consider Google's appeal against the Competition Commission of India order, which imposed a fine of approximately Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position, through its Play Store policies.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 28.

Last year, the CCI had ruled against Google for anti-competitive Play Store policies, in October. The commission had observed that the sale of in-app digital goods is a crucial avenue for app developers to generate revenue from their innovations.

However, to achieve this, developers were compelled to set up their apps in a way that directs all digital goods purchases through Google's payment system, which handles the transactions.

The CCI found that requiring app developers to use Google Play Billing System for paid apps and in-app purchases, while Google itself didn't use GPBS for YouTube, was unfair.

This practice also harmed innovation and market access for payment processors and app developers. Overall, CCI concluded that Google abused its market dominance in mobile OS and app stores to protect its position.

Google accordingly approached the NCLAT praying for relief against the CCI order and requested for a stay against it in January this year. However, when the said relief was denied, it filed an appeal against the tribunal’s order before the Supreme Court of India.

The appeal was however withdrawn as the case was still being pursued before the NCLAT.