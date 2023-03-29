Google Loses Appeal Against Competition Regulator

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal delivered the verdict in Google LLC's anti-competitive policies case on Wednesday, upholding the competition regulator's order with certain modifications.

"Pre-installation of (the) entire Google Mobile System suite amounts to an abuse of dominant position," the NCLAT said. The appellate tribunal also refused to accept Google's submission that the Director General's investigation was replete with confirmation bias. The investigation did not violate the principles of natural justice, it said.

Google must pay for abusing its dominant position, the NCLAT has held. In saying so, the appellate tribunal has validated the Competition Commission of India's stance that the tech major's practices in the android market were anti-competitive. The Rs 1,337-crore penalty against Google has also been upheld by the appellate tribunal.

The NCLAT has largely upheld the CCI's directions. Four out of the 10 in the regulator's October order have been omitted. These are: