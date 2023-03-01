Google Invests $5 Million In NoBroker

Google LLC has invested $5 million, or about Rs 40 crore, in real estate platform NoBroker Technologies Solution Pvt. in late-stage funding.

The investment, as part of an extended Series E round, came at a post-money valuation of about $1.06 billion, Saurabh Garg, the chief business officer at the Bengaluru-based company, told BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Google has invested at the same valuation that the unicorn touched in November 2021 when it raised nearly Rs 1,600 crore. Garg said Google ploughed money via its $10-billion India Digitization Fund, which has backed telecom giants Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Existing investors in NoBroker's Series E round included General Atlantic Service Co., Tiger Global Management LLC, and Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC.