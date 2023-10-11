Even Google Insiders Are Questioning Bard AI Chatbot’s Usefulness

The debate about Bard’s limitations and potential on Google’s Discord channel is a “routine and unsurprising” part of product development, Google said in a statement. “Since launching Bard as an experiment, we’ve been eager to hear people’s feedback on what they like and how we can further improve the experience,” said Jennifer Rodstrom, a Google spokesperson. “Our discussion channel with people who use Discord is one of the many ways we do that.” The company added that it launched the Discord server as an invitation-based community ahead of making it more widely accessible.At Bard’s launch, the company was upfront about its limitations, including about the possibility for the AI tool to generate convincing-sounding lies. Anytime someone uses Bard, Google includes a disclaimer on the tool that states: “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views.” Company representatives have also said that Google carried out adversarial testing — meant to probe how it would respond to potential bad actors — internally before Bard was rolled out, and that the company expects to learn more as the public continues to use it. Read More: Google’s AI Bot Trained by ‘Scared, Stressed, Underpaid’ Workers