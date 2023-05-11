Google Shows Off Latest AI Tools: Updates From I/O Event

Google announced a flurry of other AI-related features in experimental search coming soon, including ads. The company also said it would soon allow users to get information about AI-generated images with labels so users can tell when photos are created by AI services like Midjourney and Shutterstock, and a new tool called “About this image” will disclose information such as when Google first registered the image and where else it has appeared. The feature will debut in the US first.