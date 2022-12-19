Google For India: Here's Everything Announced At The Flagship Event

At Google For India—the flagship event by the tech giant—a slew of new projects and pilots were announced along with improvements to its vast array of services, including the Android operating system, payments, search and video streaming.

At the event in New Delhi, Google LLC and Alphabet Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai spoke at a fireside chat with India's IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the future of artificial intelligence in furthering India's tech stack.

Some of the key announcements were on projects to capture Indian dialects for building AI language models, a grant to enable use of advanced technology for better agricultural outcomes, an AI and machine learning model to identify medicines within handwritten prescriptions, and a grant to establish a responsible AI centre, among other initiatives.