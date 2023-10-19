Google For India 2023: Pixel To Credit Push—Top Takeaways From The Flagship Event
Google made announcements ranging from financial fraud protection systems, to gen-AI features and Pixel's domestic manufacturing.
Google Inc. marked its India flagship event 'Google For India' with announcements ranging from financial fraud protection systems to generative AI features and Pixel's upcoming domestic manufacturing plans.
Google's Pixel To Be Made In India
Google intends to start manufacturing its flagship smartphone, the Pixel, in India with the latest model, the Pixel 8.
Rick Osterloh, senior vice president for devices and services at Google, made the announcement alongside Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The first Indian-made devices will hit the market in 2024, and Google will partner with international and domestic smartphone makers for the manufacturing process.
Buzzword: Generative AI
Google announced a slew of generative AI-powered launches, spanning Google’s core products such as Search, GPay, and Google Cloud.
"We aim to leverage AI in four key areas. We want to democratise commerce, enhance safety for users with AI, expand the reach of formal credit, and bring the best AI capabilities to every user," said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India.
Correspondingly, Google announced two features built on top of Search for Businesses: Business Messages and Merchant Centre Next. While the message features enable businesses to speak to consumers at the search stage itself, the 'Merchant Centre Next' feature will help small and medium businesses build catalogues automatically on the Search function using generative AI. Both features will be available by early next year.
It also announced new capabilities for its generative AI experiment in Search, the Search Generative Experience (SGE), in India. The tech giant will add 'AI-powered overviews' to its search results, helping people access information quicker and in a visually rich format.
"Generative AI in Search will soon also help people explore places and things to do in a city more seamlessly by incorporating user reviews into the experience. In the coming weeks, generative AI in Search will also help users in India easily navigate and access critical information about over 100 government schemes spanning crucial areas such as employment, housing, healthcare, farming, women’s welfare, and more," it said in a statement.
In addition, Google announced a new AI-powered innovation on Google Lens to help people search for skin conditions that are visually similar to what they see on their skin with a picture.
Credit Push
Google Pay will also begin lending operations in India in partnership with regulated lenders.
At the Google for India event in Delhi on Thursday, the company said that it will introduce five new credit initiatives:
Linking Rupay credit card with the UPI app and credit line on UPI in partnership with HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.
Personal loans with Axis Bank Ltd. and DMI Finance Ltd.
Merchant financing via DMI Finance, ICICI Bank and Indifi is to be launched.
Sachet loans are to be launched in partnership with DMI Finance, starting at Rs 15,000.
Merchant credit line in partnership with ePay Later
ONDC
Google was also bullish on ONDC, or the Open Network for Digital Commerce, as part of its flagship event.
It expanded its partnership with ONDC to enable farmer producer organizations, or FPOs, to sell their produce online. This will be built on Google Cloud’s generative AI and language capabilities and FPOs will be able to easily onboard the ONDC Network as merchants.
Google Maps has also partnered with ONDC, to offer metro ticket booking for users in India. The feature will be made available in the coming months in major metro cities.
Financial Fraud
Another area of focus was financial fraud, given India's rising digital dependence.
Starting with India, Google announced that its Google Play will be enabled with real-time code-level scanning.
"Google Pay and Play will strengthen systems against financial frauds. Google Pay prevented scams worth Rs 12,000 crore with its alerts till date and Google Play has also taken action against 3,500 predatory lending apps last year," said Ambarish Kenghe, vice president at Google Pay.
It also announced the launch of DigiKavach, an early fraud prevention system to be developed in partnership with Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, to safeguard users against financial frauds.
DigiKavach will study modus operandi of scammers and detect patterns, Google claimed. "By studying the methods and modus operandi of scammers and collaborating with the wider ecosystem of experts, the program aims to identify and mitigate new scams and collectively help create a safer and more secure digital ecosystem for all," it said.