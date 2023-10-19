Google For India 2023: Pixel To Credit Push—Top Takeaways From The Flagship Event

Google announced a slew of generative AI-powered launches, spanning Google’s core products such as Search, GPay, and Google Cloud.

"We aim to leverage AI in four key areas. We want to democratise commerce, enhance safety for users with AI, expand the reach of formal credit, and bring the best AI capabilities to every user," said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India.

Correspondingly, Google announced two features built on top of Search for Businesses: Business Messages and Merchant Centre Next. While the message features enable businesses to speak to consumers at the search stage itself, the 'Merchant Centre Next' feature will help small and medium businesses build catalogues automatically on the Search function using generative AI. Both features will be available by early next year.

It also announced new capabilities for its generative AI experiment in Search, the Search Generative Experience (SGE), in India. The tech giant will add 'AI-powered overviews' to its search results, helping people access information quicker and in a visually rich format.

"Generative AI in Search will soon also help people explore places and things to do in a city more seamlessly by incorporating user reviews into the experience. In the coming weeks, generative AI in Search will also help users in India easily navigate and access critical information about over 100 government schemes spanning crucial areas such as employment, housing, healthcare, farming, women’s welfare, and more," it said in a statement.

In addition, Google announced a new AI-powered innovation on Google Lens to help people search for skin conditions that are visually similar to what they see on their skin with a picture.