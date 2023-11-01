Google Deepmind Chief Calls Meta’s AI Criticisms ‘Preposterous’

“We want to make sure we get the benefits of the innovation and the promise that the technology clearly holds,” Hassabis said in an interview on Bloomberg Television from the UK’s AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park on Wednesday. “But we’ve got to do it in a responsible way. I would say using a scientific method, trying to have as much foresight on the technology as possible. So we we predict ahead of time what the unintended consequences might be.”