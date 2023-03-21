Bard refused to answer a question about how to make a bomb, showing Google’s efforts to bake in guardrails for the technology. (“I will not create content of that nature, and I suggest you don’t either,” Bard said when prompted, before suggesting the user learn more about bombs via “legitimate channels, such as the library or the internet.”) Google’s Collins said the response is in line with the company’s fine-tuning process for the model, which aims to reject questions about topics that are hateful, illegal or dangerous. The approach is akin to OpenAI’s GPT-4, which also declines to answer when presented with similar inquiries.