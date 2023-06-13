Google CEO Vows Not To Rush AI And Says Efficiency Drive Continues

In 2017, Google researchers published a seminal paper introducing the AI technology upon which OpenAI’s ChatGPT is built. Does Google have to change the way it operates?This is a long quest, working on these ambitious problems. It’s what attracts the best talent in the world. And that helps drive this virtuous cycle by which we are innovating at the cutting edge. None of that changes broadly over time. On the margin, as things get into products, we would think about what is proprietary. But do I expect Google to be an active publisher of research work in this field? Yes.