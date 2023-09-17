Google’s Ties With Apple Under Spotlight In Antitrust Trial

Deals in which search engines pay for default status on web browsers and mobile devices aren’t unusual. In addition to Safari, Google is the default search engine on the Firefox browser, developed by the nonprofit organization Mozilla, through a deal that accounted for 83% of Mozilla’s revenue in 2021. Verizon agreed to pre-install Microsoft’s Bing as its default search engine, and AT&T teamed up with Yahoo! Inc. But by 2011, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon and Sprint entered pacts with Google that would pay them between 15% and 40% of the advertising revenue on the devices the carriers sold to customers. The strategy was important because “otherwise Bing or Yahoo can come and steal away our Android search distribution at any time,” a Google executive wrote in a 2011 email cited in court filings in the case. “Our philosophy is that we are paying revenue share *in return for* exclusivity.”