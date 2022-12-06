Good Glamm Acquires Majority Stake In Twinkle Khanna's Digital Media Company

Commenting on the development, Good Glamm Group Group Founder & CEO Darpan Sanghvi said "we are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group's Content-Creator-Commerce strategy."

Twinkle Khanna said, "this strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet."