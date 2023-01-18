GoMechanic Lays Off 70% Workforce, Admits To 'Grave Errors' In Financial Reporting

"As entrepreneurs, we identify problems, come up with solutions, and explore every opportunity to grow those solutions to meet unmet needs. But, in this instance, we got carried away," he said.

Bhasin said they "take full responsibility for this current situation and unanimously have decided to restructure the business while we look for capital solutions."

Bhasin also confirmed that "a third-party firm will be conducting an audit of the business." "While the situation is far from anything we could have ever imagined for GoMechanic, we are working on a plan that would be most viable under the circumstances."

In June 2021, the Sequoia-backed startup had raised $42 million—around Rs 311 crore—led by Tiger Global. In August 2022, it had been in talks with investor Khazanah Nasional for a $100 million round as well, according to Bloomberg.

The Morning Context reported the layoffs yesterday.

GoMechanic's pain underscores a highly uncertain environment for startups over the last 8–10 months, where valuations have dropped, employees have been laid off, and funding has been muted across sectors amid worries about the economy as a whole.

Recently, multi-billion dollar firms such as Byju's, Ola, Vedantu, and Unacademy have laid off hundreds, while global tech giants such as Amazon, Twitter, and Meta have also resorted to the same.