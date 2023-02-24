GoMechanic Announces Turnaround In Core Business In January

Automobile after-sales service startup GoMechanic on Friday announced a turnaround in its core business in January.

The company, which admitted to errors in financial reporting last month, said it serviced 30,000 vehicles last month, which is 70% of the peak sales it achieved in July 2022.

GoMechanic continues to see strong auto servicing volumes in most of its markets, with Delhi-NCR contributing the most, it said in a statement.