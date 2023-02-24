BQPrimeBusiness NewsGoldman Sachs Sets $30 Billion Repurchase Plan As Buyback Pace Climbs
Goldman Sachs Sets $30 Billion Repurchase Plan As Buyback Pace Climbs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. approved a new share-repurchase program authorizing as much as $30 billion in stock buybacks without giving a timetable.
24 Feb 2023, 10:56 PM IST
NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Stock prices whiz by on a ticker near the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 16, 2010 in New York, New York. Goldman Sachs was charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its marketing of a subprime mortgage product, sending its stock price sharply lower. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. approved a new share-repurchase program authorizing as much as $30 billion in stock buybacks without giving a timetable. 

The firm, which didn’t set an expiration date for the program, disclosed the authorization in a regulatory filing Friday that also showed the pace of buybacks has accelerated. 

Goldman has already repurchased about $2.25 billion of shares this quarter, it said in the filing. That compares with a total of $3.5 billion for all of last year. 

Typically firms approve new plans when their existing buyback authorization is running low. Previously, Goldman had provided the number of shares it had the ability to repurchase. This time, the firm is giving investors a dollar figure of the total amount they could repurchase over an undefined timeline.  

Goldman shares fell 0.5% to $361.71 at 11:18 a.m. in New York. They have gained roughly 5% so far this year.

