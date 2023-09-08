Goldman Sachs To Cut Underperformers As Soon As October, FT Says

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGoldman Sachs To Cut Underperformers As Soon As October, FT Says
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to dismiss underperformers as soon as next month, as part of the Wall Street firm’s annual evaluation of staff, the Financial Times reported.

08 Sep 2023, 7:59 AM IST
An employee inside the Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter.
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to dismiss underperformers as soon as next month, as part of the Wall Street firm’s annual evaluation of staff, the Financial Times reported.

Reductions this year will be at the lower end of the bank’s usual range of 1% to 5% of its workforce, the newspaper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Officer David Solomon reminded investors on an earnings call in July that the bank, which halted firings in the pandemic, had resumed its regular performance-based process and would conduct it again in late 2023. The review paves the way for executives to make compensation decisions at the end of the year.

Goldman managers have started drafting lists of those who may be cut, the FT said. The final numbers are still being set.

A Goldman spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

--With assistance from Ambereen Choudhury.

