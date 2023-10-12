Goldman Sues Malaysia As 1MDB Settlement Dispute Escalates

The 1MDB issue has received renewed attention with the return this month of a convicted former Goldman banker to Malaysia to help with the country’s own investigations. Police said they are counting on Roger Ng’s cooperation to recover as much as possible from the billions looted from the fund. Ng, a Malaysian, was scheduled to begin a 10-year prison sentence on Oct. 6, but US officials allowed the sentence to be deferred so that he could return to the Southeast Asian country.