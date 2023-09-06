ADVERTISEMENT
Goldman Sachs Says Extended OPEC+ Cuts Bring Bullish Price Risks
The moves reflect the group’s “unusually high pricing power,” analysts said in a Sept. 5 note.
(Bloomberg) -- The decisions by OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend voluntary oil production cuts through to the year-end brings bullish risks to crude’s outlook, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- The moves reflect the group’s “unusually high pricing power,” analysts Daan Struyven, Callum Bruce and Yulia Zhestkova Grigsby said in a Sept. 5 note
- There’s ~$2/bbl upside risk to Goldman’s Brent December 2023 forecast of $86/bbl from a 500kb/d miss in Saudi supply in 4Q relative to the bank’s estimated balances
- In addition, the extended curbs highlight the risk to bank’s assumption that OPEC+ countries will in January reverse half of the 1.7m b/d cut that was announced in April 2023
- Under a bullish scenario — which is not Goldman’s base case — in which OPEC+ keeps the 2023 cuts in place through end-2024, and where Saudi Arabia raises output only gradually back to 10m b/d, $14/bbl would be added to forecast for Brent at $93/bbl in Dec. 2024
- Still, the producer group is “unlikely to pursue Brent prices well and sustainably above $100/bbl given its focus on medium-run stability”
