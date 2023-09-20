Goldman Raises Brent Oil Forecast To $100 As Rally Builds

“We believe that OPEC will be able to sustain Brent in an $80-to-$105 range in 2024 by leveraging robust Asia-centric global demand growth,” analysts Daan Struyven, Callum Bruce and Yulia Zhestkova Grigsby said in the report dated Sept. 20. At the same time, “OPEC is unlikely to push prices to extreme levels, which would destroy its long-term residual demand,” they said.