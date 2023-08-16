Goldman Sachs Blames Zero-Day Options For Fueling S&P 500 Selloff

His analysis is the latest to venture views on the impact of zero-day options on the underlying stock market. Earlier this week, research from Nomura Securities International and Citigroup Inc. showed that trading in 0DTE contracts has exploded to record highs this month, with traders pivoting toward puts. The mushrooming popularity, while likely a consequence of a break in the 10-month equity rally, may have been contributing to intensified intraday swings, according to Nomura.