Goldman Picks 12 Stocks That Stand To Benefit From Production-Linked Incentives

Goldman Sachs expects the PLI scheme to drive incremental revenues and capital expenditure for five companies as participants along with seven covered companies being 'key enablers.'

Reliance Industries, Dixon Technologies Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Amber Enterprises Ltd. and TVS Motor Ltd. are likely to see rise in incremental revenue.

Dixon Technologies is expected to witness the biggest rise in incremental revenue of nearly 34%, followed by Amber Industries with 20.6%, according to the note.

Reliance Industries, TVS Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra will benefit from Energy Transition PLI. "We see RIL as India’s largest greenabler with their New Energy capex ratio one of the highest amongst large energy peers with an aggressive target to reach net zero emissions by 2035," it said.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra has made the largest investment commitment among Indian original equipment manufacturers towards PLI schemes. The company is expected to invest Rs 5,200 crore between FY23 and FY27.

This amount is roughly 9% of the company’s annual topline (FY22) vs the 2% committed by Maruti’s partner Suzuki Motor Gujarat and 1% by Tata Motors, Goldman Sachs noted.

With TVS’ presence in 40 exports markets, compared to 80 markets for Bajaj Auto, the brokerage said there is still scope for the company to expand further in export markets, and accordingly expect PLI scheme investments to "offer superior opportunity to support incremental sales from export".