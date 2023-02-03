Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Say Adani Debt Offers Value To Trading Clients

On a call with investors Thursday, Goldman Sachs trading executives expressed the firm’s view that Adani debt had hit a floor in the short term and bonds of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. have become interesting at the current price due to the value of that company’s assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. Before Adani pulled a stock sale, JPMorgan credit analysts said in a note to clients that they saw value in debt of some Adani operating companies.