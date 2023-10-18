Goldman Joins Post-Earnings Bank Bond Spree With Debt Sale

Big banks, which were expected to stay on the sidelines as they’re well-funded for the short term and borrowing costs are high, are flooding the market with new deals. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan collectively raised $13.25 billion on Monday while PNC Financial Services Group Inc. led the way for regional bank issuance post-earnings, pricing $3.5 billion in a two-part deal on Tuesday. The slew of issuance may be a sign that banks expect it to become more expensive to borrow in the future.