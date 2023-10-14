Gold Trades At A Three-Week High Aided By Global Cues

In September, gold lost 3.7%, with the bulk of the move occurring during the last three days of the month.

With bond yields continuing to move higher alongside a still buoyant U.S. economy, gold is likely to face continued turbulence over the next few weeks, stated a note by the World Gold Council.

"But we don't see a material down trend being established as support remains from fragile equities, rising recession risk, inflation volatility and continued central bank interest in gold," the body said. This could represent a buying opportunity to some investors should the market become excessively short, it added.

Comex Gold managed to hold its downside move on Friday, after trading negatively for all previous sessions in the week, Aamir Makda, Currency & Commodity Analyst at Choice Broking said.

Surging global bond yields continued to weigh heavily on gold as markets assessed the potential impact of the latest strong U.S. macroeconomic data releases on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, he said.